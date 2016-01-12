BRIEF-CRRC updates on acquisition of 13.06% equity interests in China United Insurance

Jan 12 (Reuters) - CRRC Corp Ltd : * Voluntary announcement - update on acquisition of 13.06% equity interests in China united insurance * Transaction price for the shares was RMB 4.455 billion * Company entered into three contracts with insurance security fund in respect of transaction concerning three transaction targets * Says transaction is subject to approvals from the relevant authorities such as the China insurance regulatory commission * Co shall purchase from insurance security fund a total of 2 billion shares in China united insurance for the total sum of RMB 4.455 billion Source text for Eikon