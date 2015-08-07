FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Railway Signal & Communication set to open flat on HK debut
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 7, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

China Railway Signal & Communication set to open flat on HK debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shares in China Railway Signal & Communication Corp (CRSCC) , are set to open unchanged on their stock market debut after the world’s largest builder of rail traffic control systems raised $1.4 billion for acquisitions, research and expansion of its business.

The stocks were indicated to open at HK$6.30, the same as their IPO price, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open down 0.2 percent.

They had been marketed in a range of HK$6.30 to HK$8.00 per share. (Reporting By Elzio Barreto and Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.