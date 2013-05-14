Financiers' grip on aluminium to ease from 2015 -CRU consultant

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The financial industry’s participation in the aluminium market will decrease from 2015 onwards as there will be a decline in the profitability of finance deals involving long-term storage of the metal, a senior consultant at CRU said.

Eoin Dinsmore said the aluminium market is already seeing threats to the profitability of the deals under which investors buy physical aluminium and sell it forward at a profit using London Metal Exchange (LME) futures, meanwhile storing the metal in warehouses.

The market structure on which the deals rely is known as contango, where forward prices exceed nearby or cash prices.

The deals are particularly attractive for banks and other institutions that have access to cheap funding to pay for the inventory and it has become a major feature of the $80 billion aluminium market.

However, investors who sell metal forward on the LME need a counterparty to buy the metal. These buyers have traditionally been long-only index funds, but there are some indications they are losing their appetite for aluminium, according to Dinsmore.

“To have forward price curve that remains in contango over time, you need to have long interest, you need index funds buying. We are already getting less long interest and a flatter forward curve,” Dinsmore said at metals consultancy CRU’s 18th Aluminium Conference in London.

Dinsmore also expects Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing , the new owner of the LME, will change the exchange’s warehouse rules from 2015, which will release metal owned by banks and trade houses and currently stuck in logjammed LME sheds.

“HKeX has stated its wish to increase business in Asia. To compete in China you need a warehouse system that’s transparent and functioning. You need to reform the way it works therefore,” he added.

Firms running warehouses registered by the LME, the world’s biggest industrial metals marketplace, have been making money by building up big stocks and allowing queues to grow for consumers to withdraw material, meanwhile charging rent for storage.

The presence and movement of large amounts of aluminium under financing deals has fed into this by adding to the queues for withdrawal of other LME metals including copper and zinc. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Anthony Barker)