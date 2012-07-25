FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Crude-Petrochina sells August Basra Light at sharp discount
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 25, 2012 / 10:34 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Crude-Petrochina sells August Basra Light at sharp discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - PetroChina Co Ltd , China’s second-largest oil refiner, sold one cargo of Basra Light for late-August loading at a sharp discount, traders said on Wednesday.

The producer sold the cargo at a discount of about $1 per barrel to the official selling price, they said.

That’s much lower than the 10-20 cents per barrel discount paid by Taiwanese refiner Formosa Petrochemicals Ltd for a September-loading cargo earlier this month.

The buyer was probably Indian refiner HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd. The deal could not be verified. (Reporting by Ramya Venugopal and Florence Tan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.