Crude oil futures pare losses after EIA data
May 30, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 4 years

Crude oil futures pare losses after EIA data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures pared losses on Thursday after government data showed gasoline stocks fell, compared with forecasts for a build.

Brent crude oil futures were 88 cents lower at $101.55 per barrel at 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT).

U.S. crude oil futures were 49 cents lower at $92.64.

Gasoline futures traded as high as $2.80 per gallon after the U.S. Energy Information Administration released the gasoline stocks data. They dropped to a nearly one-month low earlier in the session. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso)

