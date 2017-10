(Refiles to change ‘Wednesday’ to ‘Thursday’ in second paragraph)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. crude oil futures slipped by 71 cents a barrel on Thursday, taking losses over the course of February to 5.6 percent and closing the month at $92.05 a barrel in the first monthly fall since October.

During Thursday’s session U.S. crude hit a high of $93.18 a barrel, before reversing. It touched a low of $91.57.