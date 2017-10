TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan’s third-largest refiner, said on Thursday it plans to refine 6 m i llion kilolitres of crude oil in July-September to meet domestic demand, dow n 1 p er cent fro m a year earlier.

The company has four refineries in Japan with total crude refining capacity of 640,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)