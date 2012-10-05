Asia Crude-India's BPCL buys 1 mln bbls sweet crude for Nov

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - India’s second largest state-run refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), bought 1 million barrels of sweet crude in a tender, bringing its total spot volume for November loading to 3 million barrels, traders said on Friday.

The refiner bought 1 million barrels of Nigerian Agbami from Chevron to load on November 21-30, they said. The price was not available.

BPCL previously bought 1 million barrels of Nemba from Chevron and the same volume of Mellitah condensate from Morgan Stanley to load in November.