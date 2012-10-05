FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Crude-India's BPCL buys 1 mln bbls sweet crude for Nov
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 5, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Crude-India's BPCL buys 1 mln bbls sweet crude for Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - India’s second largest state-run refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), bought 1 million barrels of sweet crude in a tender, bringing its total spot volume for November loading to 3 million barrels, traders said on Friday.

The refiner bought 1 million barrels of Nigerian Agbami from Chevron to load on November 21-30, they said. The price was not available.

BPCL previously bought 1 million barrels of Nemba from Chevron and the same volume of Mellitah condensate from Morgan Stanley to load in November.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.