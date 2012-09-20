FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Crude-BPCL buys 2 mln bbls sweet grades for Nov
September 20, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Crude-BPCL buys 2 mln bbls sweet grades for Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - India’s second largest state-run refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL), bought 2 million barrels of sweet crude in a tender for November loading, traders said on Thursday.

The refiner bought 1 million barrels of Nemba from Chevron and the same volume of Mellitah condensate from Morgan Stanley, they said. This could not be verified.

Last month, BPCL bought about 3 million barrels of sweet crude for October loading which includes Bonny Light, Akpo and Nemba. (Reporting by Florence Tan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez) (Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3497; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

