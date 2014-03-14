FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran cuts April Light crude OSP for Asia by 15 cents -trader
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 14, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

Iran cuts April Light crude OSP for Asia by 15 cents -trader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For a list of OSPs, click, for Iranian OSPs, click )

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its light crude oil loading in April to Asian buyers at $1.81 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, a trader said on Friday, down 15 cents from the month before.

The table below shows April crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average.

Prices for Soroush and Norouz are quoted as differentials to Iranian Heavy. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

Grade APRIL MARCH

IRANIAN LIGHT +1.81 +1.96

IRANIAN HEAVY -0.51 -0.30

FOROZAN N/A -0.08

SOROUSH IH -6.20 IH -6.20

NOROUZ IH -6.20 IH -6.20 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.