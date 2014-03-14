Iran cuts April Light crude OSP for Asia by 15 cents -trader

(For a list of OSPs, click, for Iranian OSPs, click )

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its light crude oil loading in April to Asian buyers at $1.81 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, a trader said on Friday, down 15 cents from the month before.

The table below shows April crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average.

Prices for Soroush and Norouz are quoted as differentials to Iranian Heavy. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

Grade APRIL MARCH

IRANIAN LIGHT +1.81 +1.96

IRANIAN HEAVY -0.51 -0.30

FOROZAN N/A -0.08

SOROUSH IH -6.20 IH -6.20

NOROUZ IH -6.20 IH -6.20 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait)