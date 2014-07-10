FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran cuts Aug Light crude OSP for Asia by 20 cents -traders
#Energy
July 10, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Iran cuts Aug Light crude OSP for Asia by 20 cents -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For a list of OSPs, click, for Iranian OSPs click
 )
    TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling
price (OSP) of its Light crude oil loading in August to Asian
buyers at $2.30 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes,
traders said on Thursday, down 20 cents from the month before.
    The table below shows August crude prices to Asia as
differentials to the Oman/Dubai average.
    Prices for Soroush and Norouz are quoted as differentials to
Iranian Heavy. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
    
     Grade                  August          July
     IRANIAN LIGHT           +2.30          +2.50
     IRANIAN HEAVY           -0.02          +0.28
     FOROZAN                 +0.15          +0.45
     SOROUSH              IH -6.50       IH -6.20
     NOROUZ               IH -6.50       IH -6.20

 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
