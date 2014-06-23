FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanker carrying Iraqi Kurdish oil departs Turkish port, minister says
June 23, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Tanker carrying Iraqi Kurdish oil departs Turkish port, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Monday the third tanker carrying oil from the semi-autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan has departed Turkey’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan and a fourth tanker is being loaded.

Payments from the oil sales are now being transferred to Turkey’s state-run Halk Bank, Yildiz said, adding that $93 million for the first cargo loaded last month had been deposited at the lender.

Turkey does not know who is buying the cargoes but believes the crude is being sold to Mediterranean markets, Yildiz told reporters in comments broadcast live. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)

