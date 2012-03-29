UPDATE 3-Japan cuts Iran crude imports by 27 pct in Feb

* Feb customs-cleared imports fell to 267,700 bpd

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s imports of oil from Iran fell 27.3 percent in February from a month earlier, customs-cleared data showed on Thursday, as the third-biggest buyer of Iranian crude complied with U.S. demands to curb purchases.

The United States last week exempted Japan and 10 EU nations from financial sanctions citing their efforts to significantly cut purchases, while Iran’s top customers China and India remain at risk of such steps.

Japan cut Iran imports even as its total imports rose 1.8 percent last month on demand for reconstruction and the switching off of all but one of its nuclear reactors following the March 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Utilities have ramped up oil and gas use to offset the decline in nuclear output.

Its imports from Iran last month totalled 1,234,082 kilolitres (267,700 barrels per day), Ministry of Finance data showed. That was the lowest since August and down 43.4 percent compared to February 2011.

Iran accounted for 6.4 percent of the total, down from 9 percent in January. Japan’s more closely watched monthly oil data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is due on Friday. The METI data reflecting shipments to refineries and oil terminals sometimes differs from customs-cleared trade data.

UNCERTAINTY OVER IMPORTS FROM JULY ONWARDS

The European Union agreed last week that some insurance on Iranian oil shipments headed for destinations other than Europe will be exempted until July 1 from its embargo on trade in the crude.

The EU move has forced India and other Asian shipowners dependent on European insurance to look for replacement coverage elsewhere, such as in China, Russia and the Middle East.

Japanese buyers remain concerned about whether they could continue importing from Iran from July onwards.

The Japanese government probably wants Idemitsu Kosan to continue cutting Iranian crude imports as before, which is by 10 to 20 percent a year, the oil refiner’s chairman said.

Japan’s overall customs-cleared crude imports rose 1.8 percent to 4.17 million bpd with lower Iranian supply offset by with extra imports from the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

In cost terms, imports of Iranian crude last month cost 68.1 billion yen ($822 million), down 36.7 percent from a year earlier, the MOF data showed.

The United States is pushing ahead with sanctions because it fears Iran might use its nuclear programme to develop weapons. Iran, the biggest producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia, insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. ($1 = 82.8900 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson and Jason Neely)