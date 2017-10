TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s customs-cleared crude imports from Iran fell 6.3 percent in March from a year earlier to 1,751,737 kilolitres (355,400 barrels per day), Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

March imports from Iran rose 41.9 percent from February’s 1,234,082 kl (267,700 bpd). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)