UPDATE 2-Japan cuts Iran crude imports as sanctions tighten
April 27, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Japan cuts Iran crude imports as sanctions tighten

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Increased Saudi, Kuwaiti imports to fill the gap
    * Loadings from Iran to fall further in April
    * Power plant demand boosts overall crude imports

 (Adds imports from other countries, details)	
    By Risa Maeda	
    TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan's crude imports from Iran
fell 36.4 percent in March from a year earlier, with the world's
third-largest oil consumer staring at a complete halt in imports
from the OPEC member due to tightening Western sanctions.	
    European sanctions are making it impossible for buyers to
find insurance cover for ships carrying Iranian oil from July.
That's made JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, Japan's top
refiner, say it would not be able to continue importing oil from
the Islamic Republic. 	
    Japan is reducing Iranian imports even though overall oil
demand is rising for power generation. South Korea, India and
China, the other three main buyers of Iran's 2.2 million barrels
per day of exports, have made deep cuts in the first quarter as
sanctions make it impossible to pay, ship and insure the crude.	
    "Given the bottlenecks in shipping, we can't rule out the
possibility of there being no crude imports from Iran. Saudi
Arabia, UAE and other countries will be able replace most
shipments but it'll be difficult to meet all of the shortfall,"
said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior economist at Nomura Securities.	
    "Conditions will probably be tough for fuel oil users as
demand for reconstruction (after last year's tsunami) picks up
and as we approach the summer."	
    Japan's imports from Iran fell to 270,700 barrels per day in
March, while overall crude oil imports rose 11.3 percent to 4.2
million bpd, data from the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry (METI) showed on Friday. For the fiscal year ended
in March the decline from Iran was 22.4 percent. 	
    
   	
    Kuwait and top exporter Saudi Arabia are the main
beneficiaries of the fall in Iranian shipments, along with new
suppliers such as Gabon, as Japan buys more oil for firing
generators following last year's nuclear disaster.	
    Japan's crude imports from Kuwait rose 45.4 percent over the
year and 27.5 percent from February, the METI data showed.
Imports of Saudi oil rose 14.4 percent from a year earlier and
29.5 percent from the previous month.
    Iran's share of Japan's total imports fell to 6.4 percent to
become the fifth-biggest supplier, from 7.9 percent in February
and 11.2 percent in March last year.	
    The north Asian nation imported 305,114 bpd of crude from
the Islamic Republic in the first quarter, down 31.2 percent
from 2011, when it purchased 443,535 bpd, the data showed.	
    The United States and Europe are trying to squeeze the
revenues Iran makes from its oil exports to force it to halt a
nuclear programme they fear will be used to make weapons but
which Tehran says is for power generation.	
    	
    EXEMPTION, DEEPER CUTS	
    Japan has deepened cuts in Iranian imports even after
securing a waiver from the United States from financial
sanctions, reflecting the difficulties buyers are facing in
trading with Iran. 	
    The U.S. exemption means Japan and 10 other EU nations have
been given a six-month reprieve from the threat of being cut off
from the U.S. financial system. 	
    In addition, tough new European Union sanctions aimed at
stopping Iran's oil exports to Europe also ban EU insurers and
reinsurers from covering tankers carrying Iranian crude anywhere
in the world from July. Around 90 percent of the world's tanker
insurance is based in the West, so the measures threaten
shipments to Iran's top Asian buyers.	
    That is making Japan cut loadings from Tehran by almost 80
percent in April, while Hyundai Oilbank will halt lifting from
June, effectively reducing South Korea's purchases by 35 percent
to 130,000 bpd.  	
    South Korea's largest refiner SK Energy, also the country's
top buyer of Iranian crude, is securing alternative supplies to
make up for a potential cut in Iranian imports. 
  	
    China's crude imports in the first quarter of this year from
Iran were a third lower at 346,183 bpd compared to a year
earlier, while South Korea cut by 22 percent to 195,000 bpd. 	
    Japan's customs-cleared data released on Thursday showed
imports from Tehran fell just 6.3 percent in March from a year
earlier, and slumped 22.6 percent for the quarter. 	
    The METI numbers are more closely watched because they take
into account shipments to refineries and oil terminals and often
these numbers don't immediately show up in the customs data.  	
   	
    Below is a table of Japan's imports of Iranian crude in the
past three months, compared with imports a year earlier in bpd. 
The original METI data is based on kiloliters.	
    	
  2012  bpd                 kl          2011  bpd
 Jan    338,944     -22.5%  1,670,523  Jan       437,104
 Feb    305,775     -35.0%  1,409,818  Feb       470,785
 Mar    270,667     -36.4%  1,334,012  Mar       425,353
 Q1     305,114     -31.2%    4414353  Q1        443,535
    	
	
 (Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori Writing by Aaron
Sheldrick; Editing by Manash Goswami and Himani Sarkar)

