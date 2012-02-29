FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan crude imports from Iran fall 22.5 pct in Jan
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
February 29, 2012 / 4:35 AM / in 6 years

Japan crude imports from Iran fall 22.5 pct in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s crude oil imports from Iran fell 22.5 percent in January from a year earlier to 1.67 million kiloliters (339,000 barrels per day), data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Wednesday, as the world’s third-biggest oil consumer seeks a waiver from U.S. sanctions.

The figures show a bigger fall than customs-cleared data issued by Japan’s Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. The oil industry regards the METI data as the benchmark because it tracks the actual import status of oil tankers.

On a customs-cleared basis, the earlier figures from the Ministry of Finance showed crude imports from Iran fell 12.2 in January percent from a year earlier to 1.70 million kl (345,000 bpd). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.