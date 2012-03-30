Japan crude imports from Iran fall 32.7 pct yr/yr in Feb

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s crude oil imports from Iran fell 32.7 percent in February from a year earlier to 1.41 million kilolitres (305,800 barrels per day), data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Friday.

The world’s third-biggest oil consumer is trying to comply with U.S. demands to curb purchases from Iran.

The United States last week exempted Japan and 10 EU nations from financial sanctions citing their efforts to significantly cut purchases, while Iran’s top customers China and India remain at risk of such steps.

The figures are in line with customs-cleared data issued by Japan’s Ministry of Finance on Thursday. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)