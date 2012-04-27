FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Iran crude imports fall 36.4 pct y/y in March
April 27, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Iran crude imports fall 36.4 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s crude oil imports from Iran fell 3 6.4 percent in March from a year earlier to 1 .33 m illion kilolitres (271,000 barrels per day), data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Friday.

Iranian crude imports fell 22.4 percent in the fiscal year ended in March, the data showed.

The world’s third-biggest oil consumer is trying to comply with U.S. demands to curb purchases from Iran.

The United States last month exempted Japan and 10 EU nations from financial sanctions citing their efforts to significantly cut purchases, while Iran’s top customers China and India remain at risk of such steps.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford

