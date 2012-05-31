FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Japan crude imports from Iran fall 26.1 pct y/y in April
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
May 31, 2012 / 5:01 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Japan crude imports from Iran fall 26.1 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to April instead of May in headline)

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s crude oil imports from Iran fell 26.1 percent in April from a year earlier to 0.90 million kilolitres (189,137 barrels per day), data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Thursday.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance issued customs-cleared imports data from Iran on Wednesday, but the oil industry regards the METI data as the benchmark because it tracks the actual import status of oil tankers.

The Ministry of Finance data showed that customs-cleared crude imports from Iran in April tumbled 65.5 percent from a year earlier to 564,962 kl (118,450 bpd). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.