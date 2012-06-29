Japan crude imports from Iran fall 51.1 pct y/y in May

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s crude oil imports from Iran in May fell 51.1 percent from a year earlier to 632,189 kilolitres (128,269 barrels per day), the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) data showed on Friday.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance issued customs-cleared data on imports from Iran on Thursday, but the oil industry considers the METI figures the benchmark because they track the actual import status of oil tankers.

The Ministry of Finance data showed that customs-cleared crude imports from Iran in May fell 46.5 percent last month from a year earlier to 523,233 kl (106,162 bpd). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)