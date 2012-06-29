FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan crude imports from Iran fall 51.1 pct y/y in May
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
June 29, 2012 / 4:46 AM / 5 years ago

Japan crude imports from Iran fall 51.1 pct y/y in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s crude oil imports from Iran in May fell 51.1 percent from a year earlier to 632,189 kilolitres (128,269 barrels per day), the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) data showed on Friday.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance issued customs-cleared data on imports from Iran on Thursday, but the oil industry considers the METI figures the benchmark because they track the actual import status of oil tankers.

The Ministry of Finance data showed that customs-cleared crude imports from Iran in May fell 46.5 percent last month from a year earlier to 523,233 kl (106,162 bpd). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.