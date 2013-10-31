Japan's Sept crude oil imports from Iran rise 35 pct y/y

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s crude oil imports from Iran in September rose 35 percent from a year earlier to 252,216 barrels per day, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry data showed on Thursday.

Japan, China, India and South Korea take the bulk of Iran’s crude exports and have been under pressure to trim purchases from the OPEC producer under Western sanctions aimed at cutting oil funds to Tehran because of its disputed nuclear programme. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Tom Hogue)