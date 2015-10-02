FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's JOGMEC seeks light crude for strategic reserves
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 2, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's JOGMEC seeks light crude for strategic reserves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - State-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) issued a tender on Friday to buy about 2.52 million barrels (400,000 kilolitres) of light crude for the government’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

JOGMEC will hold the tender on Oct. 19, with bids to be opened on the same day, according to the tender document on JOGMEC’s website.

The tender comes after Japan in June sold a total 4.15 million barrels of crude from the government’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves as part of a plan to replace the oil with other grades.

In recent years, Japan has been replacing heavier crude in its reserves with lighter crudes to reflect the growing share of light crudes in recent imports. The tender is not linked to any emergency release coordinated by the International Energy Agency.

JOGMEC is seeking four sets of 630,000-barrel light crude, which are to be delivered to two government stockpiling bases in Tomakomai City in Hokkaido, northern Japan, by Feb. 24, 2016, the tender document showed. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.