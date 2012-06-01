FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's May crude imports up 12.1 pct y/y - prelim data
#Energy
June 1, 2012 / 3:32 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea's May crude imports up 12.1 pct y/y - prelim data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports in
May rose 12.1 percent from a year earlier, preliminary customs
figures released by the economy ministry showed on Friday.	
    Final import figures will be available later in the month 	
from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).	
    Details of the preliminary import figures are as follows (in	
millions of barrels):    	
                May 2012         April 2012      May 2011	
    Crude oil       81.1               73.2          72.3	
    Note: The ministry did not break down imports by country.	
    South Korea's total crude imports in April lost 3.7 percent
year on year, KNOC data on Monday showed. 	
	
 (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

