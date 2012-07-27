FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Crude-Petronas sells Oct Muda, Cakerawala at narrower discounts
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Crude-Petronas sells Oct Muda, Cakerawala at narrower discounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas sold a cargo each of Muda and Cakerawala condensate for September at narrower discounts after naphtha cracks improved from the previous month, traders said on Friday.

The producer sold 300,000 barrels of Muda condensate for Sept. 19-25 to ExxonMobil and a 250,000-barrel Cakerawala condensate cargo for Sept. 7-16 to Thai refiner PTT, they said. Both cargoes were sold at about $2 a barrel below dated Brent.

Petronas last sold an August cargo of Muda condensate at a discount of $3.90-$4 a barrel to dated Brent.

For Cakerawala, the last deal was a June cargo at a discount of about $2 a barrel to dated Brent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.