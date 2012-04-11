North Dakota February oil output hits record high -regulator

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Crude oil output in North Dakota reached a record high in February as a mild winter boosted activity in the Bakken shale prospect that stretches across the northwest end of the state, data from the state regulator showed on Wednesday.

The Midwest state’s crude oil production rose by about 12,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 558,000 bpd, affirming the state’s position as the third-largest producing state in the union after Texas and Alaska.

Output in the Bakken shale prospect rose by about 13,000 bpd to 494,000 bpd, the state data showed.