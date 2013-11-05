CORRECTED-U.S. oil futures hit fresh 4-month low on high supplies

(Corrects to seventh straight week of builds from eighth in lead)

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures hit a fresh four-month low on Tuesday as stockpiles were expected to rise for the seventh consecutive week while demand remains tepid as refineries remain offline.

“We’re pricing in weak fundamentals,” said Gene McGillian, analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. “We’re almost near a glut of WTI. The market’s still hunting for a bottom.”

Stocks of crude oil are expected to have increased 1.8 million barrels last week, a Reuters poll shows.

U.S. oil for December delivery was trading 93 cents lower at $93.69 a barrel at 10:22 a.m EST (1523) after hitting a fresh four-month low of $93.56.