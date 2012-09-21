FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Crude-Qatar sells November condensate at stronger differentials
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Crude-Qatar sells November condensate at stronger differentials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, has sold two grades of condensate for November loading at stronger differentials than earlier cargoes, industry sources said on Friday.

The producer sold deodorised field condensate (DFC) at a $1.50 per barrel premium to Dubai quotes and low sulphur condensate (LSC) at a 50 cents per barrel discount to Dubai quotes, they said.

Tasweeq sold about 5-6 cargoes each of the two condensate grades, traders said. Shell, Essar Oil and Japanese refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp were among the buyers, they added.

The deals could not be independently verified.

Traders said that strong premiums in the Middle East crude market as well as lower supplies of LSC resulted in higher bids at the tender.

Tasweeq had sold DFC at parity to Dubai quotes and LSC at $2 a barrel below Dubai for October loading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.