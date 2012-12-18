FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Crude-Qatar sells Feb condensate at steady to weaker differentials
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

Asia Crude-Qatar sells Feb condensate at steady to weaker differentials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, has sold grades of condensate for February loading at steady to weaker differentials compared with the previous month’s cargoes, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The producer sold deodorised field condensate (DFC) at a premium of $0.80-$1.20 per barrel to Dubai quotes, down from the $1-$1.50 per barrel premium at which it sold January cargoes.

It sold low sulphur condensate (LSC) at parity to 30 cents below Dubai quotes, sources said. That compares with parity to 50 cents discount for January cargoes.

Tasweeq sold between seven to eight cargoes of DFC and LSC, the sources said. Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, India’s Reliance Industries Ltd and South Korea’s SK Energy were the likely buyers, they added.

The deals could not be independently verified.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.