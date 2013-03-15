FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2013

Asia Crude-Qatar sells May al-Shaheen at higher premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, sold six cargoes of al-Shaheen crude for May loading at slightly stronger premiums than the previous month, traders said on Friday.

Tasweeq sold al-Shaheen at $1.00 to $1.40 a barrel above Dubai quotes, traders said. It had sold April cargoes at premiums in the $0.80-$1.40 range last month.

Japanese refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu, oil major Exxon Mobil, India’s Reliance Industries Ltd and South Korea’s SK Energy were among the buyers, sources said.

Maersk and Marubeni this week sold May al-Shaheen at $1.5 to $1.6 per barrel over Dubai quotes in the spot market, traders said.

