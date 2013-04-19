FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Crude-Qatar sells June al-Shaheen at steady premiums
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Asia Crude-Qatar sells June al-Shaheen at steady premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, sold eight 600,000-barrel cargoes of al-Shaheen crude for June loading at steady premiums from the previous month, traders said.

Tasweeq sold June al-Shaheen at $1.00-$1.50 a barrel above Dubai quotes, traders said, with most of the cargoes traded at premiums between $1.20 and $1.30. It had sold May cargoes at premiums in the $1.00-$1.40 range last month.

Japanese refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu, oil major Exxon Mobil, India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, South Korea’s SK Energy, Chinese refiner Unipec and Thailand’s PTT were among the buyers, sources said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.