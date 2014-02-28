FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East Coast refiners slash imports of light crude
#Market News
February 28, 2014

East Coast refiners slash imports of light crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - East Coast refiners slashed imports of lighter, sweet crudes from countries like Norway and Nigeria last year as they commissioned new rail offloading terminals to increase use of domestic Bakken and Canadian crudes.

By mid-year, new rail-to-barge facilities in Pennsylvania and Virginia will be able to bring in another 200,000 barrels per day of North American crude, enough for refiners like PBF Energy Inc or Phillips 66 to back out their last foreign barrels of some grades. A third facility in New Jersey may add to the flow soon.

For full story see:

