Crude-by-rail terminal planned for Texas City, Texas

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Galveston Bay Rail Terminal LLC, a private firm held by U.S. Development Group, plans to build a crude oil and condensate rail terminal in Texas City, Texas, according to permit requests it filed with the Texas Commision on Environmental Quality last year.

The terminal will receive rail cars loaded with crude oil and condensates and transfer them to a nearby pipeline, according to the permit applications.

The project will include tanks that can store up to 200,000 barrels of oil and an ethanol railcar loading rack that will ship denatured ethanol on outbound railcars.

Company officials were not immediately available to comment and it is not clear how much oil the terminal will handle in a day. A completion date for the terminal was not included in the permit request.

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs has a stake in the parent company, U.S. Development Group (USD), although the bank has scaled back its investment to nearly half of the 49 percent it held in 2007.

USD was among the first companies to build crude-by-rail terminals that can handle unit trains-- freight cargo of up to 104 train cars that have the same origin and destination.

Its latest project is a 140,000 barrels-per-day rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, that will ship Canadian oil sands crude by rail.

Texas City and nearby Galveston Bay are home to three refineries that have a combined capacity of more than 765,000 barrels-per-day.