LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, as rising tension between Syria and Turkey and a supply crunch in oil products pushed prices higher.

U.S. November crude was up 99 cents at $92.24 a barrel by 1120 GMT, after rising to $92.31.

Brent crude was up 89 cents at $115.22. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; editing by Keiron Henderson)