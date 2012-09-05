Asia Crude-ONGC sells Nov Russian Sokol at 4-mth high

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indian state-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp sold one cargo of November Sokol crude at the highest premium in four months on strong middle distillates cracks, traders said on Wednesday.

The 700,000 barrel cargo for Nov. 16-19 loading was sold to SK Energy at a premium between $7 and $7.50 a barrel to Oman/Dubai quotes, they said.

ONGC last sold October Sokol to Arcadia at a premium between $5.5-$6 a barrel to Oman/Dubai quotes. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)