FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Crude-Russia TNK-BP sells Aug ESPO at lower premium
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Crude-Russia TNK-BP sells Aug ESPO at lower premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - BP Plc’s joint venture in Russia, TNK-BP, sold a cargo of ESPO Blend crude at a lower premium than the previous month as ample supply depressed oil prices, trade sources said on Monday.

But the grade did not fall as much as other Russian crudes such as Sokol and Vityaz as it has a relatively high content of middle distillates and demand for ESPO in Japan was brisk.

The 730,000-barrel cargo was sold to Japanese refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Group at a premium of about $3.75 per barrel to Dubai quotes, they said. The deal could not be confirmed.

TNK-BP last sold a cargo to load on July 22-25 to Trafigura at a premium of $4.10-$4.20 per barrel to Dubai quotes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.