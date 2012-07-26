FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Crude-Russia TNK-BP sells Sept ESPO at higher premiums
July 26, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Asia Crude-Russia TNK-BP sells Sept ESPO at higher premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - BP Plc’s joint venture in Russia, TNK-BP, sold two 730,000-barrel cargoes of ESPO crude at higher premiums than the previous month after refining margins improved, traders said on Thursday.

The producer sold a Sept. 6-9 cargo to Japanese refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Group at a premium of between $2.80 and $3 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the traders said. It sold a Sept. 14-19 cargo to BP at a premium of about $3.15 a barrel.

The deals could not be independently verified.

TNK-BP last sold a cargo of ESPO crude for August at $2.35 a barrel above Dubai quotes, the lowest premium in 20 months.

