FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia to cut Aug crude OSPs to Asia -trade
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 2, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia to cut Aug crude OSPs to Asia -trade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Lighter grades will fall after discounts widened for
August barrels
    * Saudis could surprise on the upside due to strong margins
    * Ample supplies offset support from refining margins

    By Manash Goswami and Judy Hua
    SINGAPORE/BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi
Arabia is expected to lower the official selling prices (OSPs)
to Asia of its flagship Arab Light crudes in August as discounts
have widened for similar Middle Eastern grades, a Reuters survey
showed on Tuesday.
    Saudi Arabia may cut the OSPs to Asia for Arab Extra Light
and Arab Light by 15 and 10 cents per barrel, respectively,
while Arab Medium and Arab Heavy remain unchanged, according to
the median of estimates from refiners, traders and an analyst.  
 
    "Prices of lighter grades will fall due to sluggish demand
and deep discounts in the spot trading this month," said a
Chinese oil trader.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on 
recommendations from customers, and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    Saudi OSPs are released around the fifth of each month, and
set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting
some 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil bound for Asia.
    Abu Dhabi's Murban crude, a benchmark for lighter Middle
Eastern grades, fell to a 70 cents a barrel discount to its OSP
in August compared with deals done earlier in the month at
discounts of about 30 cents a barrel, according to Reuters data.
    The discount widened because peak seasonal demand and
improved refining margins - profits from processing a barrel of
crude into products - failed to soak up an overhang of supplies
in the market.
    Overall margins in Asia averaged $8.54 a barrel in the past
15 days, the highest since the $8.50 level touched in March. 
    The strong margins in Asia may prompt the Saudis to surprise
on the upside. 
    A source with a Western trading house forecast an increase
of 15 cents in the Arab Light OSP, and said he expects Saudi
Aramco to raise the OSPs of most of its other grades. 
    OSPs for the heavier Saudi crudes are likely to remain flat
because of a slight improvement in Dubai prices, according to
the survey.
    The spread, or the price difference between front-month and
second-month Dubai swaps DUB-DUB1-S, averaged at 40 cents per
barrel in June versus 46 cents a barrel in May.  
        
    Below are expected Saudi prices for August (in $/bbl against
the Oman/Dubai average):
                      JUL       Change     Median  est. AUG OSP 
    Arab Extra Light +2.25   -0.15/+0.65   -0.15   +2.10/+2.90  
    Arab Light       +0.45   -0.10/+0.40   -0.10   +0.35/+0.85  
    Arab Medium      -1.80   -0.10/+0.35    0.00   -1.90/-1.45  
    Arab Heavy       -3.45   -0.50/+0.55    0.00   -3.95/-2.90
    Source: Reuters, trade     

 (Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo and Florence
Tan in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.