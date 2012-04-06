Japan's Showa Shell: see Q2 crude refining -12 pct y/y

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, Japan’s fifth-largest refiner, said on Friday it expects to refine 12 percent less crude oil in total for domestic consumption and export in April-June from the same period last year.

Of the total refining volume, it sees its refining for the domestic market at 7.00 million kilolitres, down 3 percent from the same period last year.

Showa Shell, which is 35 percent owned by Royal Dutch Shell and nearly 15 percent owned by Saudi Aramco, refines crude at its four group refineries in Japan with total refining capacity of 538,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)