UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Iran oil imports down in Sept; imports from US at 48,000 T

* Sept Iran crude imports at 558,357 T, down 2.4 pct y/y -customs

* Jan-Sept Iran oil imports at 128,876 bpd, down 7 pct y/y

* Jan-Sept Iran oil imports below 134,000 bpd avg for 2013

* From US, 48,000 T worth $41.76 mln imported in Sept

* Total crude imports in Sept at 10.53 mln T, up 5.5 pct y/y

By Meeyoung Cho

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s imports of Iranian crude in the first nine months were below last year’s average, as required under international sanctions, and it imported 48,000 tonnes of condensate from the United States in September after a U.S. export ban was eased.

Preliminary customs data on Wednesday from the world’s fifth-largest crude importer showed that Seoul bought 558,357 tonnes of crude oil from Tehran last month, or 136,425 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 571,909 tonnes a year before.

Shipments of Iranian crude in January-September this year into Asia’s fourth-largest economy stood at 4.8 million tonnes, or 128,876 bpd, down 7 percent from a year before and 4 percent below the 2013 average at 134,000 bpd, according to the data and Reuters calculations.

Under a preliminary deal between Iran and Western powers agreed in November 2013, Iran suspended higher-grade uranium enrichment and big Asian buyers including South Korea should hold their crude imports from Iran at end-2013 levels, between a total 1 million and 1.1 million bpd.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday a nuclear deal with the West was bound to happen and he believed it could be achieved by a Nov. 24 deadline.

Only two of South Korea’s four refiners, SK Energy and Hyundai Oilbank, import Iranian oil, and imports fluctuate as one of the pair buys the crude only every second month.

Meanwhile, the customs data showed that South Korea imported 47,949 tonnes of condensate worth $41.76 million from the United States in September, giving an average price of $119 a barrel according to Reuters calculations.

South Korea’s GS Caltex, a joint venture between GS Holdings and Chevron Corp, bought the first condensate cargo from the United States since the easing of a 40-year ban on U.S. oil exports.

GS Caltex received the shipment last month and found the U.S. ultra light oil had a satisfactory yield of light oil products.

Overall, South Korea imported 10.53 million tonnes of crude last month, or 2.57 million bpd. The total was up 5.5 percent from the 10 million tonnes in September last year, the customs data showed.

Final data for September crude oil imports will be released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp later this month. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Alan Raybould)