FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.Korea's 2014 Iran crude imports fall, within sanctions limit
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 14, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-S.Korea's 2014 Iran crude imports fall, within sanctions limit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Dec Iran crude imports at 548,598 T, down 1.7 pct y/y -customs

* Iran oil imports in 2014 below 134,000 bpd avg for 2013

* Total crude imports in Dec at 10.85 mln T, up 8.4 pct y/y

By Meeyoung Cho

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s imports of Iranian crude oil fell 1.7 percent in December from a year earlier, and shipments for 2014 were below the 2013 average, meeting international sanction requirements.

Preliminary customs data from the world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer showed on Thursday that Seoul imported 548,598 tonnes of crude oil from Tehran last month, or 129,717 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 557,836 tonnes a year ago.

Iranian crude shipments in 2014 were 6.2 million tonnes, or 124,497 bpd, down 7.1 percent from the 2013 average of 134,000 bpd, according to the data and Reuters calculations.

In 2013, the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, struck a preliminary deal with Iran to halt nuclear work and big Asian buyers, including South Korea, should hold their crude imports from Tehran at end-2013 levels.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday that he and his Iranian counterpart would seek at their meeting on Wednesday to lay the ground for negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear programme to make greater progress.

Of South Korea’s four refiners, only SK Energy Co Ltd and Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd import Iranian oil and their imports fluctuate each month.

Overall, South Korea imported 10.85 million tonnes of crude last month, or 2.57 million bpd.

The total was 8.4 percent higher than the 10 million tonnes imported in December of 2013, the customs data showed. Final data for last month’s crude oil imports will be released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp later this month. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.