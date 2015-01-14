UPDATE 1-S.Korea's 2014 Iran crude imports fall, within sanctions limit

* Dec Iran crude imports at 548,598 T, down 1.7 pct y/y -customs

By Meeyoung Cho

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s imports of Iranian crude oil fell 1.7 percent in December from a year earlier, and shipments for 2014 were below the 2013 average, meeting international sanction requirements.

Preliminary customs data from the world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer showed on Thursday that Seoul imported 548,598 tonnes of crude oil from Tehran last month, or 129,717 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 557,836 tonnes a year ago.

Iranian crude shipments in 2014 were 6.2 million tonnes, or 124,497 bpd, down 7.1 percent from the 2013 average of 134,000 bpd, according to the data and Reuters calculations.

In 2013, the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, struck a preliminary deal with Iran to halt nuclear work and big Asian buyers, including South Korea, should hold their crude imports from Tehran at end-2013 levels.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday that he and his Iranian counterpart would seek at their meeting on Wednesday to lay the ground for negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear programme to make greater progress.

Of South Korea’s four refiners, only SK Energy Co Ltd and Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd import Iranian oil and their imports fluctuate each month.

Overall, South Korea imported 10.85 million tonnes of crude last month, or 2.57 million bpd.

The total was 8.4 percent higher than the 10 million tonnes imported in December of 2013, the customs data showed. Final data for last month’s crude oil imports will be released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp later this month. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho, editing by William Hardy)