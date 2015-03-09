FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-S.Korea's GS Caltex buys 1 mln bbls crude from Mexico's Pemex
March 9, 2015

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-S.Korea's GS Caltex buys 1 mln bbls crude from Mexico's Pemex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects arrival month to March, not May)

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s GS Caltex Corp bought 1 million barrels of crude oil from Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex, a spokesman at the refiner said on Monday.

The purchase, which arrived late on Sunday, was made to procure cheap crude oil on the spot market as global oil prices remain weak, and such moves will continue as long as cheap spot offers are available, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Sunil Nair)

