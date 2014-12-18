FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-National Energy Board monitoring Enbridge Regina oil spill cleanup
December 18, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-National Energy Board monitoring Enbridge Regina oil spill cleanup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and text to clarify NEB staff is monitoring the company’s response to the spill and not involved in cleaning)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s National Energy Board (NEB) on Wednesday said it was monitoring and assessing Enbridge Inc’s response to a crude oil spill at its Regina terminal.

“The pump station and pipeline was immediately shut in and cleanup operations are underway. The release is contained within the company’s Regina Terminal retention pond,” NEB said in a statement.

As per Enbridge’s initial estimates, approximately 1,350 barrels of crude oil was released.

The company said it had safely shut down and isolated its Line 4 pipeline at the Regina Terminal in Saskatchewan on Tuesday night, after a release from the line within the on-site pumping station was reported and confirmed.

A complete investigation into the incident is being conducted, it added.

Enbridge has not given any estimate for the restart of Line 4, which is a 796,000 barrel per day crude oil pipeline. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

