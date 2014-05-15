FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pipeline shut after crude spill in Los Angeles' Atwater Village -report
May 15, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Pipeline shut after crude spill in Los Angeles' Atwater Village -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - About 50,000 gallons of crude oil spilled over a half-mile area due to a break in an above-ground pipeline near San Fernando Road in Atwater Village in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to a report on the NBCLA news website.

The pipeline was shut off remotely, and no injuries have been reported due to the incident, which shut down a section of Atwater Village, the report said.

The report did not say which company operates the pipeline.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

