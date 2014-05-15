Pipeline shut after crude spill in Los Angeles' Atwater Village -report

May 15 (Reuters) - About 50,000 gallons of crude oil spilled over a half-mile area due to a break in an above-ground pipeline near San Fernando Road in Atwater Village in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to a report on the NBCLA news website.

The pipeline was shut off remotely, and no injuries have been reported due to the incident, which shut down a section of Atwater Village, the report said.

The report did not say which company operates the pipeline.