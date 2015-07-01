WTI-Brent spread hits 3-week high after U.S. stockpile build

July 1 (Reuters) - The WTI-Brent spread reached above $5 a barrel for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday as U.S. crude’s discount to the U.K. benchmark surged on a surprise inventory build.

The front-month West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract for U.S. crude was down $2.05 to $57.42 a barrel by 12:53 p.m. EDT (1653 GMT). In contrast, U.K. benchmark Brent slipped $1.15 to $62.44.

That caused the spread between the two CL-LCO1=R to trade at above $5, the widest gap since June 10. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chris Reese)