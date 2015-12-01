LOOP storage auction brings in record bids, pushes contract prices higher

HOUSTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Active bids for space at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) storage hub rose by nearly 80 percent to hit a fresh record at the December auction on Tuesday, the latest sign of growing demand for crude storage in a global market glut.

In Tuesday’s auction, hosted by brokerage NEO Markets, some 6.7 million barrels of offered space were 3.5 times oversubscribed.

That means this time around only 28 percent of total demand was met, compared with 50 percent last month.

Prices paid also rose.

Block futures contracts for February storage contracts, which are privately negotiated and executed subject to NYMEX rules, were auctioned at 27 cents a barrel per month, up from 14 cents a barrel last month.

Physical forward contracts were auctioned off at 30 cents a barrel a month, versus 15 cents the prior month.

The uptick in active bids underpins the growing interest in LOOP storage for sour crudes.

Traders said more players were active in Tuesday’s auction, but could not quantify how many new entrants bid on space.

Storage demand tends to rise in a contango market structure, in which barrels delivered in later months fetch higher prices than those delivered today.

The February Mars Sour crude contract WTC-MRS delivery was trading at roughly $1 premium to the prompt month on Tuesday, traders said. That contract is considered a benchmark for medium sour crude on the U.S. Gulf Coast, and is delivered into the Clovelly, Louisiana hub.

LOOP is the largest privately held crude storage cavern in the United States and has roughly 69 million barrels of storage in underground caverns and aboveground tanks. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade and Cynthia Osterman)