FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude oil at five-month low on large supply
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 14, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. crude oil at five-month low on large supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures extended losses by more than $1.00 to a five-month low after government data showed a much-larger-than-expected rise in U.S. oil stocks.

Oil supplies grew by 2.6 million barrels, the eighth straight weekly rise, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Stocks at U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by 1.7 million barrels, confirming an earlier report.

U.S. crude oil futures traded to a five-month low of $92.51, and were last trading $1.20 lower at $92.68 at 11:12 a.m. EST (1612 GMT).

The contract’s steep drop pushed its discount to global benchmark Brent CL-LCO1=R to a fresh seven-month low of $15.87. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.