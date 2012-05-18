FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Crude-Taiwan's Formosa buys July Oman at premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Formosa Petrochemical , Taiwan’s largest independent refiner, has bought two 500,000-barrel cargoes of Oman crude for July loading in a tender, traders said on Friday.

The refiner bought the cargoes, likely from Mercuria and Marubeni, at a premium of just below $1 to Dubai quotes, the traders said.

The deal indicates a rebound in spot differentials for Oman in July after sliding to as low as discounts in the previous month when the market struggled with ample supply and low seasonal demand.

The deal could not be confirmed with the companies. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

