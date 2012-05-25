FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Crude-Taiwan CPC buys 1.5 mln bbls Mideast grades for July
May 25, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Crude-Taiwan CPC buys 1.5 mln bbls Mideast grades for July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp has likely bought 1.5 million barrels of sour crude to load in July via a tender, a higher volume than the previous month, traders said on Friday.

CPC may have increased spot Middle East crude purchases to replace Iranian barrels as tighter sanctions by the West make it difficult to import crude from Tehran. The refiner now imports about 22,000 barrels per day from Iran, much lower than in the past, Chairman Chu Shao-hua told Reuters in April.

State-owned CPC may have bought two 500,000-barrel cargoes of Oman at premiums of between 60 and 70 cents per barrel to Dubai quotes and 500,000 barrels of Upper Zakum at a discount of about 40 cents to its official selling price (OSP) in the tender, traders said. The deals could not be confirmed.

CPC last bought 1 million barrels of Oman for June at near parity to Dubai quotes. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)

