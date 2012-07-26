FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Crude-Taiwan CPC buys 4 mln bbls Angolan grades for Sept
July 26, 2012 / 8:39 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Crude-Taiwan CPC buys 4 mln bbls Angolan grades for Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CPC Corp has bought 4 million barrels of Angolan crude for September loading via a tender, down from more than 5 million barrels the previous month, traders said on Thursday.

The refiner bought 1 million barrels of Cabinda from each of Sonangol, Chevron and Unipec, and another 1 million barrels of Nemba from Sonangol, they said.

The deals could not be confirmed.

In two separate tenders, CPC did not buy condensate and sour crude for September loading due to high offers.

CPC last bought Angolan and Azeri crude for August loading.

