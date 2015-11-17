FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pony Express crude shipments exceed capacity, pipeline seeks Dec nominations
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Pony Express crude shipments exceed capacity, pipeline seeks Dec nominations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy’s Pony Express pipeline, which transports crude from Guernsey, Wyoming to Cushing, Oklahoma, delivered 1 million barrels of oil in the past three days, roughly 3.1 percent above its nameplate capacity, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Crude shipments on the 320,000 barrels per day pipeline have been at records in November, according to trade sources.

The pipeline operator said it is seeking nominations for working inventory for December to increase operational flexibility on the line. The nominations are for 300,000 barrels of Bakken Light Sweet crude and 100,000 barrels of Mixed Sweet crude.

Nominations, which are for a minimum of 20,000 barrels, are due by Friday, Nov 20, according to a notice. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.